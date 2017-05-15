Guys! The Mojave Desert is hot and dry. Who knew?

Four days in, 77mi so far, at Julian overnight. Longest waterless stretch was 17.8mi, but I did end up only drinking the water I started with on the first 20mi day, so I suppose it was as if it were a 20mi waterless stretch, even if water was plentiful. (That said, this year was so rainy/snowy that a ton of water sources that usually would be dry, are still running now.)
And, my overnight lodgings in Julian:
LOL @ first pic. EXIF orientation, how does it work? 🙂 (You can fix it in Firefox with image-orientation CSS, but other browsers don’t support it yet.)
Comment by Justin Dolske — 15.05.17 @ 09:19
Yeah, not sure how that happened. And WordPress’s mobile app seems not to let me rotate it.
Comment by Jeff — 15.05.17 @ 10:54